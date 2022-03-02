Need more social spending
When thinking about what the root causes of violence in our communities are, we often hear about poverty and lack of opportunities. As good as it is to know that local leaders will fund social services in addition to cameras, such interventions come after a lifetime of being devalued.
Equitable development programs should start before birth with free maternal health care. Next comes programs for childhood nutrition; head-start classes; quality K-12 education, regardless of a school district’s tax base; and college or job training, as each individual chooses.
People will say there is not enough money to provide universal access to these kinds of programs. No one is talking about the financial costs of sending troops and weapons to Ukraine. Or of sending assassins to Syria. Or of the utter waste in all aspects of the devastation we visited on Afghanistan and Iraq.
We fund what we value. In our country, funding for war is never challenged.
The Congressional Research Service shows that the military-recruitment portion alone of the FY 2022 budget was $1.6 billion (including the cost of advertising). Consider what an annual investment like that could do in communities across the country.
As you pay your taxes this year, consider also that Illinois’ portion of the total military spending in 2021 is $34.15 billion. How does that align with your values?
MEG MINER
Mansfield