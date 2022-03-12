Need new view of mental illness
I am currently working on my master’s degree in social work at the University of Illinois. I am focusing on mental health.
As a community, we need to change the discussion around mental health and the stigma it carries. The stigma of getting help for a mental illness will only stop if we stop the negative talk around mental health. I feel that if articles showing positivity or support for mental illness were published, it would help our community.
As a community, we need to work on changing this belief. We have to start by just talking about how mental illness does not make any person less of a person. These discussions need to occur everywhere, not just at home.
Having a mental illness is just like having diabetes or breaking a bone. A person has to go to the doctor and receive treatment for any and all illnesses, including mental health. Everyone needs to do their part in showing that mental illness is not a weakness.
I think no matter what or whom, mental illness needs to be talked about more. As a community, we need to break the stigma of mental illness no matter the cost. Too many people are losing their life due to feeling like they cannot get the help they deserve. Can your paper help by bringing more awareness to mental health?
TESSA VALEU
Urbana