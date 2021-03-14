Need progress
on prescriptions
I recently had the opportunity to virtually join state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, to hear about the Legislature’s efforts to make out-of-pocket prescription costs more manageable.
We all know that out-of-pocket health care costs are on the rise. Some Illinoisans are unable to access their lifesaving treatments and medications recommended by their providers.
The Legislature is working on a bill that will limit a patient’s monthly out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions. While this legislation won’t save money, it will make expenses more predictable. A patient will no longer have to be worried about going to their pharmacy and being shocked by their monthly prescription costs.
As a cancer survivor, I can tell you that fighting cancer is hard enough without having to worry about paying for your potentially lifesaving medication. I encourage the Legislature and the governor to work quickly to pass this vital legislation.
SUE STEWART
Champaign