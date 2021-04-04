Need progressive on city council
Michael Foellmer will bring a much-needed fresh perspective representing District 4 on the Champaign City Council. He is a strong progressive voice that is reflective of the values of those neighborhoods.
Now more than ever, the city of Champaign needs its council members open to progressive reforms and investment in struggling communities.
With a wave of relief funds soon to be pouring into our different units of local government, we need someone with a progressive vision to ensure those funds are invested into those most harmed by the pandemic.
As the chairman of the Champaign County Board, I see in Foellmer a true partner that I can collaborate with on these crucial issues and investments.
Local elections are the most impactful on our everyday lives, and I hope that residents of District 4 come out in large numbers to support the progressive choice for city council, Michael Foellmer.
KYLE PATTERSON
Champaign