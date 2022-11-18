Need public subsidized care
Since the pandemic, it has become more and more noticeable how child care is flawed.
One I want to mention is the cost of child care for working families. The cost has reached a point where working parents are spending about 10 percent of their average income on child care while the Department of Health and Human Services says that they should only be spending 7 percent of their income.
Based on just these facts, we can see that something needs to change, which is why we should support and spread the word about the Childcare for Working Families Act.
This law would ensure that working families are actually spending only the affordable 7 percent of their income on child care. It would also improve the training and compensation for child care workers, solving the problem of getting affordable quality child care.
LEORA PENN
Mahomet