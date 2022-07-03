Need reform at high court
We need to reform the Supreme Court now.
Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution authorizes Congress to define the size and mandates of the federal courts, including the Supreme Court.
Federal justices and judges serve until their death, retirement, or conviction by the Senate.
In the last few months, these Republican justices have made decisions that clearly demonstrate their incompetence and inability to safeguard our Democracy and safety. Examples:
1. The court let stand the 2021 Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks, and denying citizens a path to challenge it in the courts.
2. The court overturned a 108-year-old New York law requiring anyone wanting to carry a concealed firearm in public for self-defense to demonstrate a special need. These radical justices have authorized anyone in the U.S. to walk around with an AR-15 (60 rounds per minute) military-style weapon. In this case, the justices did not hesitate to deny New York the ability to legislate for the safety of their state.
3. The guiding principle that these six radical justices used to overturn the 1973 Roe decision: “A right to an abortion cannot be found in the Constitution.”
Yet these same judges purposely failed to mention that the Constitution has a Ninth Amendment, which states:
“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Mobilize and vote!
LUIS CUZA
Urbana