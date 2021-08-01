Need second fire station in Savoy
Yes, Savoy needs to give serious consideration to a two-bay fire substation located on the east side of the Canadian National tracks.
About half of the residents of the community live on that side of the railroad and are at risk of having fire or ambulance services delayed if crossings are blocked.
Over four years ago, as a Savoy village trustee, I fought for a second station and $12,000 was placed in the budget for a location study. Some have pushed to delay the substation as they were confident that the anticipated Curtis Road grade-separation project would negate the need.
Even if Savoy gets funding tomorrow, and that isn’t likely, an underpass will take eight to 10 years to plan and construct, including relocating the existing tracks. The residents on both sides of the CN tracks deserve emergency services without further delays.
JAN CARTER NICCUM
Savoy