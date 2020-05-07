There are complaints about the stay-at-home orders and suggestions that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are exaggerated.
Why, by whom, and how? Is it Trump and his administration? Unlikely, since their continuing abysmal failure in this pandemic is not good for his re-election.
Is it the governors who are putting stay-at-home orders in place? Why would they blow a hole in their budget by closing stores, businesses and restaurants — sources of tax revenue? How are they inflating these numbers?
The cases and deaths in every county in the country can be found on public health department and other internet sites. Is every public health department director in collusion with the governors? Wouldn’t we expect at least one to come forward and report that their numbers are being changed?
Why are hospital administrators, doctors and nurses going along with this conspiracy? Those reports we see from ERs and ICUs of the overwhelming number of terribly sick patients with COVID-19, are they are all faked? Why are hospitals willing to give up the money they make from “elective” procedures and help to fake these numbers?
Why are funeral home directors in New York and New Jersey willing to lie about being overwhelmed by dead bodies? If this is a conspiracy of fake numbers, it involves vast groups of people whose motive to lie doesn’t exist. Neither do exaggerated numbers; if anything, they are underreported. COVID-19 is serious and deadly. Help to slow it down.
SUSAN STEENBERGEN VIMR
Savoy