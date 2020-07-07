Need to relax fireworks ban
In an article about fireworks availability in Illinois, it was stated, and rightfully so, that Illinois fireworks laws are far behind the surrounding states.
It is, once again, a Chicago-vs.-everyone-else issue.
I understand why the City of Chicago — and maybe the densely-populated collar counties — need such protection (although you can regularly find on YouTube videos of fireworks set off in the alleys of the city).
Why not let home rule cities opt out if they want? But let us rural residents have fireworks and allow the sale in the state to enhance tax revenue?
I know the safety issue is important, but the state already has training classes and licenses to handle fireworks. I would not oppose having that license and training be a requirement to purchase fireworks.
ARTHUR SIEVERS
Monticello