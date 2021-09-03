Need to salute local worker
I’d like to use this platform to recognize the great work of a local government employee.
Shannon Miner is a paralegal with the city of Champaign’s legal department. Over the past two years, I have learned that she is really good at her job through a case where a neighbor’s dog attacked my own dog, and the city had to get involved.
I found Miner to be responsive, polite and on top of all the details of what turned into a complicated legal mess. Furthermore, with me, she sometimes had the unpleasant job of being the bearer of bad news, and she handled it really well.
MARK LAUGHLIN
Champaign