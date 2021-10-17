Need to step up crime fighting
Interesting concept in potentially getting license-plate readers, but where will the authorities in Champaign and Urbana put them? How many complaints will be made about location of the devices, or who was caught?
There are two major problems that seem to enable the continued crime problem in my view — the politicians and gangs.
The Cabrini-Green Homes in Chicago closed in 2011 and gang/drug activity increased in C-U.
Police have tried to curb the influx of gangs and the drug problem by doing traffic stops. Politicians deemed this interaction racially motivated, rather than seeing what the results could be long term.
Politicians have issued checks to the oppressed gang members rather than taking their cases to court and defending police. Chicago has over 100 different gangs that represent every race, and anyone believing this same element has not infiltrated C-U is a fool.
Politicians stopped the police from being proactive, and now they are reactive to keep out of harm’s way (do nothing and do nothing wrong). There was a time when police were human bloodhounds and knew the bad guys and recovered narcotics and guns. But then it got political and the minority of the community won out.
I believe in accountability of police actions, but also accountability of a community that supports criminality because of a particular skin color. Race is not a factor with the gangs — everyone is accountable to them.
It’s time for people to quit judging others by race, but start judging by the content of their character.
BRIAN HOCKINGS
Seymour