Needed deeper look at incident
I’m uncomfortable with the initial coverage of the shooting incident in which Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim and Darion Lafayette were killed and another officer was wounded as printed in the May 20 edition.
All the hard news came from police or public records. Numerous statements from other public officials expressed condolences — all on behalf of Officer Oberheim, and soft reporting rightly filled in background concerning his fine character.
Police officials understandably hesitated to commit to “facts” that had not yet been verified. Hopefully, those details will come soon.
What was missing was in-depth reporting that could have told us far more about who Mr. Lafayette was than his arrest records. Few people are one dimensional, and if we’ve learned anything from all the police shootings in recent years, it’s that the story is seldom so simple.
Secondly, only Jim Dey’s column hinted that there were a couple of citizens with something to say. But certainly, other residents and neighbors could have reported whether a loud argument preceded the shooting, how long the gunfire ensued and an estimate of the number of shots fired — subjective as those details might have been.
Even if Lafayette’s family members had “no comment at this time,” noting that would have shown that reporters at least took the time to reach out to them.
Because two people died in that shooting, both people of value.
DAVE JACKSON
Champaign