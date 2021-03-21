Administration a threat to unborn
We are now in the Biden-Harris abortion-radical White House. They are working to use our tax dollars to pay for abortions across the U.S. and the world.
The position of abortion radicals is that a baby does not have the right to life even after it has been delivered. The threat to life now runs during all 40 weeks of pregnancy, up to and after delivery.
Do you see how they have casually slipped in infanticide? What kind of people mutilate and destroy the most defenseless, innocent citizens?
Any scientist worth his salt will acknowledge that from the moment of conception, there exists a new, living, growing, human being.
This tiny human child is entitled to the same right to life guaranteed by the Constitution as the rest of us. It is not to be destroyed, used for spare parts or experimented on.
Our society abhors mistreatment of or experiments on animals but will accept and pay for the same on our descendants. Let us follow God’s laws and not man’s.
CELENE BAXLEY
Pesotum