New climate bill a milestone
After a year of stop-and-go negotiations, the reconciliation roller coaster ended Wednesday when Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., unveiled a bill with $369 billion for climate and energy programs. Dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act,” this bill is a milestone in the fight against climate change and a huge relief to a country already experiencing climate extremes from coast to coast.
The Inflation Reduction Act aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030, increase U.S. energy security and limit consumer energy costs. Direct rebates and tax credits will help consumers install rooftop solar panels and buy electric vehicles. Additional investments will promote U.S. wind and solar manufacturing; reduce methane emissions; and support natural climate solutions, like tree planting and coastal restoration.
Reducing emissions by 40 percent by 2030 is 10 percentage points shy of the 50 percent target needed to keep planet warming under 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius), but I’m willing to accept this minor deficit to get one step closer to our climate goals. By ramping up clean-energy production, the investments will improve air quality, limit dangerous heatwaves and avoid trillions of dollars in infrastructure damage. Moreover, by becoming a global leader in clean-energy manufacturing, the U.S. will pave the way for more emissions reductions.
If you’re as excited as I am about Congress finally proposing legislation that is commensurate with the climate challenge we face, I urge you to contact Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and ask them to vote a resounding “Yea.”
Chelsea Peterson
Urbana