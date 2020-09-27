Capitalization rules are silly
When did The News-Gazette decide to start capitalizing “Black” and “White” as descriptive adjectives?
I thought we were trying to move past race and color as defining characteristics of human beings. This process seems to increase the importance of color rather than neutralize it.
Perhaps it was just a recent editing error, albeit one that has started occurring continuously. Or perhaps the error has been not capitalizing all adjectives to ensure we understand the gravity of the descriptors.
I suppose reading about a Tall woman carrying a Large backpack talking with two Young men in Blue jeans and Red polo shirts might be helpful. Or wrong.
DAVE JONES
Champaign