New crime law ‘deeply flawed’
It’s my opinion, as a retired circuit judge, that the SAFE-T Act, which abolishes cash bail, is a well-intentioned but deeply flawed overhaul of the criminal-justice system in Illinois.
The quality of life in society is a result of the health of the fabric of that society. Crime can damage this fabric.
To understand the effect of crime on a community, think of a stone thrown into a pond. The stone’s impact creates a ripple that spreads far from the point of impact.
Crime acts in the same way on a community.
Consider retail thieves striking a store without fear of ending up in jail, because the offense of retail theft does not allow for it. This “minor” crime, if repeated enough, may cause the store to close and a neighborhood to lose access to needed goods. The result: The fabric of the community is seriously damaged.
In reflecting on this truth, it’s apparent the SAFE-T Act falls short of protecting our society by categorizing crimes in a manner that prevents judges from doing what they do best: exercising their discretion while taking into consideration not only the accused, but also the myriad ways in which a crime can affect an entire community.
CLARK ERICKSON
Kankakee