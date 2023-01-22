New gun law unconstitutional
The News Gazette’s editorial board produced an expose to convince readers an unconstitutional “law” shoved through the “lame duck” session of Illinois’ Legislature to be instantly enacted with the governor’s signature will be resolved by “legal, not personal, opinions.”
“The Right of the People to keep and bear arms” is enshrined into the U.S. Constitution, second of the Bill of Rights; not the “Bill of Opinions”.
What part of “Shall Not be Infringed” do “assault politicians” and The News-Gazette’s editorial board not comprehend? “Assault politicians” assail law-abiding, taxpaying citizens’ constitutional rights, enacting laws that would transform law-abiding citizens into criminals.
The News-Gazette editorial correctly states: “This nation operates under the rule of law”; does the editorial board not understand that the origin of America’s “rule of law” is our foundational Constitution? All subsequent laws enacted must abide by our established Constitution.
America’s favorite rifle, the AR-15, cannot “assault” anyone any more than a knife or baseball bat, unless operated by someone with the proclivity to attack and harm.
Why are young males who obtain semiautomatic firearms attempting to surpass a previous mass-shooting body count? Is it to achieve notoriety or celebrity? Why and how are they raised with this mindset? Herein lies the criminality, not the firearm.
Young people who are not mentally mature enough to abide by society’s established laws and responsibility of citizenship should not be allowed to vote or own firearms. No decree will impede criminals, nor those raised without reverence or conscience, to respect laws.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana