Need new leader in 13th District
Rodney Davis, a politician fond of describing himself as a “moderate” figure in Washington, has revealed himself to be a political opportunist as he joins the likes of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and former president Donald Trump in attempts to downplay the Jan. 6 insurrection.
After being appointed to the select committee tasked with investigating the seditious attack, Davis chose instead to pursue a political fight. As the committee heard testimony from brave U.S. Capitol Police officers who helped protect legislators on that day, congressional Republicans held a press conference bashing the committee. Davis said, “We don’t get to ask the questions that will lead to why there was not a better security posture here on the Capitol complex.”
We must not allow Davis and supporters of Trump to change the narrative: This investigation must pursue the facts surrounding this violent attack on American democracy. As U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said, in stark contrast to Davis, “blaming the security for the violence on that day is like blaming an assault victim because of what she was wearing.”
Republicans must find the political will to pursue the facts. Attempting to change the narrative by insulting the Capitol police, legitimizing the 2020 election lie that prompted this attack and rejecting roles in the pursuit of the truth are complicity.
The 13th Congressional District, the state of Illinois and the United States deserve leadership as we seek to address this troubling low point in our history.
GRANT CHASSY
Champaign