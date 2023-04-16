New mayor is ‘committed’
I was taken aback to see the newly elected mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, described as a “rabid progressive” in Jim Dey’s April 8 column.
Maybe the word “rabid” is an adjective this writer automatically applies to every progressive, since he gives no reason to compare this particular elected official to a diseased animal.
Dey could equally have chosen to describe the new mayor as a “committed progressive” or, if he wanted to base his words on facts, a “pro-union progressive.” It’s even more surprising to see this word used the day after The News-Gazette’s own masthead editorial deploring the “inexplicable rudeness” of recent city council votes.
If the word “rabid” is simply being used as a shorthand for “a policy the writer dislikes,” I’m sure The News-Gazette would have no problem with the phrases “rabid gun-rights activists” or “rabid downstate separatists.”
ELEANOR COURTEMANCHE
Champaign