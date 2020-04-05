In the face of a worsening global pandemic, our news media are, with few exceptions, proving their worthlessness.
Reporters persist in treating the crisis as infotainment, focusing on the growth in numbers of new cases and deaths while providing precious few details on how to protect ourselves from becoming infected or unwittingly spreading the virus to others, what to do if we get sick, how to help those who become sick, how to distinguish covid-19 symptoms from those of more common ailments, etc.
Meanwhile, they slavishly cover every press conference and tweet emanating from the White House, most of which contain patently false information that contradicts the recommendations of public health experts and puts more peoples’ lives at risk.
To counterbalance, they might interview some Democratic member of Congress whose advice will be ignored by Republicans because the president told them that this is all a conspiracy to make him lose the November election. Here’s a novel idea: Why not ignore the politicians who have zero expertise on infectious diseases and spend more time interviewing epidemiologists and other health professionals who can give us the unvarnished facts?
A core responsibility of news media is to inform and educate the public, especially in times of crisis. So far, they are failing miserably. How long will it take them to realize that they are not obligated to give equal time to “both sides” when one side is clearly and, quite literally, dead wrong?
CHRIS DIETRICH
Urbana