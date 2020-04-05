In the brave new world of Covid-19, there are many unanswered questions. The populace is deluged with information, much of which fails to answer those questions.
How did this organism come about? Was it natural, or a bio-weapon conceived in a laboratory, as a University of Illinois professor has contended? How deadly is it? The vast majority of those infected seem to recover after a brief, but unpleasant, bout of symptoms, not unlike those associated with seasonal flu.
What about the great discrepancies in the numbers? Italy, the European hot spot, reports its dead had an average age of 78, but most of them were fighting one, two or even three potentially fatal pre-existing conditions. Did they die of the Covid-19 virus, or just with it? And what of Event 201, a conference held just weeks before the outbreak? Here, people you never heard of discussed what to do to stifle dissent and uncomfortable questions in the event of a pandemic. And one of the sponsors of this event, Bill Gates, has emerged as some sort of expert. Why?
But the show must go on. As rock star immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci looks dolefully into the camera, our civil liberties evaporate before our eyes. Our economy trashed, many of our citizens face an economic tailspin from which they may never recover. What is perhaps most amazing, however, is just how willingly we have succumbed to this “new normal.”
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign