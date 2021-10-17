New program will be a plus
Regarding the Oct. 5 article “Urbana police teaming up with Rosecrance for crisis response,” I want to applaud the city of Urbana for implementing the crisis co-responder team.
I’ve been working in the field of addiction recovery, serving primarily the Champaign-Urbana community, for almost 17 years, and many of the clients I’ve served have struggled with mental-health and substance-abuse disorders.
Many of those clients were referred by Champaign County probation. I have been privileged to witness the tremendous and remarkable changes that recovery from these disorders can bring.
I am constantly reminded by former clients that recovery not only brings fundamental positive change in their lives, but also positively impacts their family members and the community (for example, improved relationships, volunteerism, gainful employment and reduction of crime involvement).
Our community has a desperate need for a program such as this. I am grateful to all those involved with getting this program going and to The News-Gazette for heightening awareness of this new program our community.
MINDY KIRKTON
Tolono