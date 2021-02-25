New standards good for schools
Columnist George Will criticized the proposed Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards being considered by the Illinois State Board of Education. The new standards would apply to teacher training programs at Illinois colleges and universities, not to K-12 curricula.
According to State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala, the standards will help educators adapt their teaching methods to be more inclusive of students with different backgrounds, cultures, languages and identities.
This is important since 82 percent of Illinois’ teachers are White while more than 52 percent of Illinois’ students identify as students of color, with English learners constituting the fastest-growing student population.
Will decries the standards as political indoctrination. What he overlooks is that the education many of us received was a kind of indoctrination, imposing its own “uniformity of thought,” to borrow Will’s phrase.
Voices of Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and LGBTQ people were largely left out of the schooling I received. There were no honest discussions about the betrayal, theft from and genocide of Indigenous peoples when America was “discovered”; the consequences of slavery; or our nation’s history of racism, to cite just a few examples.
I applaud the goal of the proposed standards in Illinois. It is long past time to acknowledge the voices and lived experiences of the many groups who contributed to our nation’s past and constitute its present and future. If our schools are to succeed, educators must be prepared to teach a multicultural population.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana
Editor’s note: Although Patten is a member of the Urbana school board, her letter expresses a purely personal point of view, not that of the board itself.