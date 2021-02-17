New standards will fight racism
George Will’s recent column on Illinois’ Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading standards made a couple of good points — some of the language in the recommendations is indeed confusing or badly phrased.
But in presenting his perspective, Will neglects crucial factors.
First of all, the need to improve student achievement in Illinois and to close the achievement gap between Black and White students is far more urgent than combating so-called “wokeness.”
And teaching that is inclusive of a variety of cultures has been shown to help students achieve. Of ethnic-studies classes designed to be culturally relevant, Stanford researcher Emily Penner states: “Schools have tried a number of approaches to support struggling students, and few have been this effective.” Second, readers must remember teachers already have certain limits on their speech.
Can we all agree that schools should never hire a history teacher who believes that the United States should not have won World War II, or a science teacher who believes that the sun revolves around the earth? Make no mistake, students should have access to a variety of viewpoints — an idea supported in multiple clauses of the recommendations.
That certainly includes conservative viewpoints. But there is no reason that schools should not come to a firm consensus that systemic racism is real and is wrong. Opposition to the guidelines valorizes a vain quest for teaching that is at once objective and without standards of truth, at the expense of the concrete academic success of Illinois students.
THEODORE
JOHNSON
Urbana