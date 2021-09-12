What a sad week for women. The Texas Legislature made a law that anybody can make an easy $10,000 by sitting outside of a women’s health clinic and writing down the license-plate number of a vehicle that drops off a pregnant woman. If she is more than six weeks pregnant and has an abortion, they have hit the jackpot.
That person does not even have to know the woman. They are allowed to sue everybody, other than the woman getting the abortion, for $10,000. That includes the doctor, the nurse, the secretary, the unsuspecting Uber driver who brought her to the clinic, her husband, her cousin who accompanied her. If they lose the suit, they pay nothing. Such a deal!
Know what else? Five Supreme Court justices said they didn’t want to hold up the law while the constitutionality is being debated. It is just fine with them.
Why should we in Illinois care what happens in Texas?
Do you think the same thing could not happen here in Illinois? Just in case you aren’t aware, several Republicans have proposed anti-abortion bills in the Illinois Legislature.
They were not brought up because the Illinois Legislature is Democratic. But we are always one election away from a Republican legislature.
This is absolutely a voting-rights issue. Let that sink in.
MARCI
ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign