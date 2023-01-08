Skateland threw New Year’s blast
Skateland in Savoy deserves credit for creating a wonderful time for children with their children’s New Year’s Eve party.
When kids walked in, they picked up their hats and the party was on. They played music the kids loved and the lights were flashing.
Everybody received a drink and a hot dog at the snack bar.
As the afternoon proceeded, there was a huge balloon drop. They were filled with coupons for slushies, free sodas or free tokens for games. It was very well organized and kept safety in mind.
Then the kids were called to the middle of the rink. Everyone was handed a plastic bag for the candy scramble. Hundreds of pounds of candy were poured down the middle of the circle. On the count of three, everyone walked on their knees to fill their sacks.
It truly was a kid’s dream. As they left the party, they were handed a noisemaker. It was a very wise man who waited until they were leaving to pass those out.
A great time was had by all. We will be back next year. It was so much fun.
KATHY CROSS
Mahomet