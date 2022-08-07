Newcomb Township roads a mess
If you have driven through Newcomb Township north of Mahomet, there’s a great chance you have asked yourself, “What’s going on?” The roads are so bad that you have to drive in the ditch, while some roads have been closed.
Voters and residents want answers. The new road commissioner said he would fix the roads, but I believe he has made them worse. Drive south into Mahomet Township and you will find beautiful roads, so why can’t Newcomb have the same?
Will the township pay for our damaged vehicles? I suggest voting out the new commissioner and finding a real one.
Brian Anderson
Mahomet