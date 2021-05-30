News coverage raises issues
I was shocked on May 20, as I read my morning edition of The News-Gazette, to see the picture of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim’s daughter, distraught with raw grief, taken at a prayer vigil held the night of his death.
Was it necessary to use this picture? Could you not have used a picture of those attending the event, showing their respect for this fallen officer and his family?
I was again shocked and felt violated on May 21, when WCIA’s lead story on its news related comments from Darion Lafayette’s family and showed a likeness of him with a halo and angel wings.
Did this have to be the lead story? Could they not have given Mr. Lafayette’s family air time without portraying him as an angel?
I can’t imagine the pain our local news media has caused the Oberheim family with this type of coverage, and I hope you both extend your apologies to the Oberheim family.
Officer Oberheim made the ultimate sacrifice during the line of duty and is due only honor and respect, and our news media should lead us in honoring him.
CATHY HAYNES
Monticello