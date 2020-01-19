I’ve been pleasantly surprised to find better headlines in the News-Gazette since the new ownership took over.
It used to be that I would routinely skip over stories because I had no idea from the headline what they were about.
Usually this was because of a lame attempt at wordplay.
It may just be me, but it seems like there are fewer goofy puns than before, and more straightforward heads that say to the reader, “Here’s a story you might want to read.”
I hear a lot of complaints about the “new” News-Gazette. Some of it, like the delivery issues and the lack of a Monday paper, I agree with.
But give credit where it’s due. If the new ownership is putting a premium on making the paper easier to use, I say, “Good for you.”
JOHN PALEN
Urbana