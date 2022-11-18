‘News’ report was amusing
I laughed out loud when I read your Nov. 3 front-page story, “Partisan publication hits area mailboxes.”
The writer announces that the Chambana Sun failed to disclose its ties to right-wing sources and backers. What hypocrisy!
Your newspaper populates its Nation/World section with Associated Press stories. The AP stories read like they were written at Democratic Party headquarters. They are filled with unmarked transitions from fact to opinion, and are without exception heavily weighted in favor of the Democratic Party agenda.
AP presents the Jan. 6 committee proceedings as a serious investigation into a threat to the continued existence of our country, rather than the crass political show trial it is (including its show-business production staff). AP recently linked the attack by a mentally ill illegal alien on Paul Pelosi to the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” thereby sounding like a nutty conspiracy theorist.
The Nov. 3 Nation/World section contains an AP story somehow linking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife with attempts to overturn the 2020 elections (complete with a picture of Thomas). More conspiracy nuttiness!
This is the quality of AP “reporting” offered by The News-Gazette as national and world news.
Where is the balance? Why is The News-Gazette so extremely partisan in its national and world news reporting? Why does it print opinion journalism on its news pages? Who are those making those decisions?
PERRY ALBIN
Newman