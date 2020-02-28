First off, a “thank you” is overdue to the former organization and staff of this newspaper. Their service to all of us over the past several decades is hard to know.
We need the printed word of the publishers, editors and journalists to keep us informed of the world around us. Newspapers serve as documents for it all.
Now, however, with all the changes, we have to figure out which dated paper, on which day, we’re looking at. For example, we get Saturday news on the following Monday — or even Tuesday — if a holiday intervenes. This issue comes with Sunday’s other half. Why not just forego Saturday’s half and include it in Monday’s half along with Sunday’s half? Who cares what happened two days ago. Then, too, TV listings, sport schedules and scores are all useless ... and Monday’s dated paper would make sense.
Then, too, with only a couple of pages of Saturday’s issues, one page has been for criminals’ mug shots. Why waste a page for that — those should be relegated to only a quarter of a page to the last page ... why promote copycat acts by giving newspaper coverage?
Also, the new crossword puzzles aren’t as enjoyable as the former ones, and their solutions on which dated page is confusing. Also, the same goes for the sports page and schedules and, later, the scores of games played or which games are coming up.
This is something to think about. I hope for the best to the new boys/girls on the block.
P.S. Here’s one of Oscar Jay’s ... “If ignorance is bliss, why aren’t there more happy people?”JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath