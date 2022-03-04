NFL has become disgrace
After watching a small part of the recent Super Bowl halftime show, I’m glad I ditched the NFL several years ago.
Now Pepsi products are on my hit list, too, for supporting this garbage. The rapper Snoop Dogg was the star of the show. Ever read the lyrics of his songs?
Obviously, the NFL rewards stupidity. In one recent song, he and a buddy are advocating for the shooting of cops. Recently, 13 police were shot in one day across America. I once had a police friend shot in the back and killed by a guy who thought like Snoop Dogg. Words mean something.
The NFL is just one of thousands of groups contributing to the moral atrophy of America. I dare the NFL to have an all-country-Western theme at next year’s Super Bowl featuring guys like George Strait singing “Heartland” (“where they still know wrong from right”), Alan Jackson singing “Hard Hat and a Hammer” and Aaron Tippin singing “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” (“or you’ll fall for anything”).
How can God bless America when he owes us nothing but his judgment?
JIM EHMEN
Paxton