NFL’s testing inapprorpriate
Recent news has emerged regarding the NFL’s discriminatory practice in its concussion-settlement program. Black players have been denied settlements due to neuropsychological race-norming protocols that the NFL has mandated clinicians adopt against clinician scientific judgement.
A review of the literature illustrates that neuropsychological race norming is poorly researched; does not consider the depth of nonoperational and nonscientific definitions concerning myriad racial, ethnic and cultural differences; and is a practice in need of correction.
As far back as the 1970s, attempts to explain racial test bias based on socioeconomic status and educational differences were proposed. The intent was to reduce the number of false positive misclassifications (i.e., neurologically normal individuals misdiagnosed with cognitive deficits). However, studies have demonstrated that neuropsychological interpretations based on demographic groupings of published and noncensus-related “norms” have failed to eliminate differences and have proved statistically flawed.
Furthermore, there is no empirical evidence to uphold the calculation of false-negative rates (those with a cognitive deficit misdiagnosed as neuropsychologically intact, such as NFL players with dementia) through race norming.
The NFL faces a problem with the absence of prior baseline testing of the concussed players. However, a rigorous individual comparison standard approach not based on sociopolitical ideology has held up under scientific scrutiny for decades. As to why this isn’t the practice to which the NFL subscribes can only be assumed representative of corporately-sanctioned racism.
Policy must represent the best interest of the players and their families, subject to unbiased scientific standard and oversight.
TERRY VON THADEN
Urbana