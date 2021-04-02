Niccum good choice for Savoy
Jan Carter Niccum deserves to be re-elected to the Savoy Village Board.
He has served for the past 16 years with distinction and has worked with the Savoy Planning Commission for over 15 years as the board’s representative.
Niccum attended monthly meetings of the Savoy Fire Department until COVID-19 struck. He has also been very involved with Champaign school district referendum meetings, as well as being a very involved member of the committee that secured the return of the IHSA basketball tournament to State Farm Center.
Please support Niccum with your vote on or before April 6.
WILLIAM SMITH
Savoy