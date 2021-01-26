Nice that Dems now oppose riots
It’s encouraging to see the mainstream media and Democratic party finally joining Republicans in condemning political mob violence.
For months, Democratic politicians encouraged and praised protests that resulted in demolished statues, torched churches, 600 injured cops, billions of dollars in damages, countless people beaten and lives destroyed.
In June, violence erupted at protests outside the White House, forcing officials underground. Another mob sought to breach the Senate building to attack Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
In Tacoma, Wash., an antifa extremist bombed an immigration facility. In Seattle’s “CHAZ” district, three unarmed Black teens were shot. Two of them died.
Democratic mayors’ reluctance to mobilize National Guard troops because of the “optics” involved allowed many to operate with impunity.
Consequently, roughly 50 people were killed, including Javar Herrell, David McAtee, Victor Cazares, Jose Gutierrez, Marvin Francois, Chris Beaty and David Dorn. They were killed in violence erupted after the killing of George Floyd. Recognize their names?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the violence by saying “people are gonna do what they do.” Kamala Harris, praised the “movement” and encouraged more of it.
When Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., introduced a resolution supporting peaceful protests but condemning George Floyd’s killing and the rampant violent rioting, bloodshed and targeting of police, House Democrats unanimously blocked it.
But after 633 riots last year, Democrats are now for law and order. What a difference one more made.
KARL JOYCE
Urbana