No confidence
in new president
Why would any rational Trump supporter “unify” with democrat-socialists manipulating China’s puppet, Joe Biden?
After five years of unfounded, manufactured persecution of Trump, they continue to denigrate his supporters with accusations of “domestic terrorism,” “White supremacy” and worse because they believe in God, the U.S. Constitution and the greatness in America.
Trump ran to make America great again by securing our southern border against illegal invaders, drug traffickers and terrorists; establishing trade agreements more favorable for America; putting American citizens foremost in job opportunities and businesses; bringing production back to America for Americans; making U.S. energy independent; and construction of the Keystone pipeline.
Biden urges unity in America if, and only if, citizens kowtow to the socialist agenda and give up our constitutionally guaranteed First and Second Amendment rights.
Just hours into what amounts to Barack Obama’s third term, Biden eliminated 25,000 jobs by shutting down the Keystone pipeline, fracking and drilling on government lands and halting construction of our southern border security wall.
The Keystone pipeline would eliminate fossil-fuel use in transporting crude oil to refineries.
Open borders will devastate Americans’ jobs.
Trump would have held China accountable for the coronavirus. I fear Biden will let communist China obtain world control, paving the way to America’s annihilation.
America’s greatness is detested by those now in authority. Allegiance to our Constitution, when declared by socialist democrats, is a fraud.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana