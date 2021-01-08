No delays for
nuke inspections
In the event that President-elect Joe Biden agrees to a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, it must provide for inspection of suspected sites without a waiting period.
If there is a waiting period, both countries can move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.
ALEX SOKOLOW
Champaign