No difference in giveaways
In a recent letter, C.G. Estabrook writes of “working-class and middle-class Americans who see themselves (rightly) oppressed by a financial elite. ... Trump is also supported by members of that elite who want to maintain that situation.”
He complains that “the president and Congress ... [give] out favors to their rich friends and corporations.”
Estabrook does not provide examples, so I will provide one. It does not fit his narrative, however.
Michael Shellenberger, in his new book “Apocalypse Never,” writes that he “co-founded a progressive Democratic, labor-environment push for a New Apollo Project, the predecessor to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. ... Between 2009 and 2015, the government spent about $150 billion on our Green New Deal, $90 billion of it in stimulus money. Stimulus money wasn’t evenly distributed but rather clustered around donors to President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party. At least 10 members of Obama’s finance committee and more than 12 of his fundraising bundlers, who raised a minimum of $100,000 for Obama, benefited from $16.4 billion of the $20.5 billion in stimulus loans.”
Furthermore, “The Government Accountability Office found that the U.S. Department of Energy ‘treated applicants inconsistently ... favoring some applicants and disadvantaging others’” (pp. 218-219).
In general, Estabrook makes a perfectly valid point, which would be equally valid if “Obama” were substituted for “Trump.”
DALE E. ELLIOTT
Champaign