No excuses for insurrectionists
Byron York has now joined the crowd of conservatives intent on minimizing the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
York’s July 3 column focused on the case of Bryan Ivey. Ivey unlawfully entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 but supposedly just took photos of himself and other people in the building.
Although charged with four federal crimes, Ivey was allowed to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor charge. He will likely get probation, no jail time and a fine not exceeding $500.
If Ivey had no prior criminal record, one can’t quibble with the prosecutor’s plea-bargain decision, simply as a matter of expediency. Without plea bargains, the criminal-justice system would grind to a standstill.
According to York, Ivey merely got “swept up in events” and wasn’t “trying to destroy the Constitution” or “bent on insurrection.” Oh? His picture-taking activities undoubtedly encouraged the Capitol rioters whose actions he was documenting. Those rioters were committing acts of violence, damage and destruction as they endeavored to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results.
In short, Ivey was aiding and abetting a mob of insurrectionists intent on subverting the Constitution. He was one of them.
I bet York’s view would be markedly different if a group of Black Lives Matter protestors had veered off into a Walmart and looted it while some of their companions stood by and took photos of the looting. York would undoubtedly champion prosecuting the photographers as though they were looters themselves.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign