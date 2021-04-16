No interest
in shutting up
On her recent WEFT radio program, which is devoted to the public’s democratic business, state Rep. Carol Ammons implicitly responded to my public criticism by saying that anyone critical of her emphasis on racial issues should turn the radio off.
However, I don’t object to her topic, but her approach.
My criticisms are based on a half-century of studying issues of race and class — historically, sociologically, politically.
For the past decade, the capitalist class (bourgeoisie) that owns and manages our country has deployed “anti-racism” as a weapon against the working class to devastating effect.
Thus, Ammons’ dogmatic and ultimately ineffectual focus on “structural racism” obscures the economic exploitation that exacts the greatest toll on the people she claims to represent. Meanwhile, she denigrates those “White people” who oppose the vicious neo-liberal agenda of the Democratic Party, however clumsily.
The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus promotes the current “progressive” ideology of the global financial capital, represented by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. It emphasizes criminal justice and education with managerial and procedural reforms that fail to address the material conditions of ordinary people.
Despite grandiose rhetoric, these reforms are obtuse, performative and ultimately reactionary.
The Black caucus promotes bourgeois accumulative values symbolized by Ammons’ veneration of former President Barack Obama. Therefore, they are tolerated within legislators’ Springfield playpen.
Within the C-U playpen, Ammons and her political coterie enforce a cliquish, toxic and abusive “anti-racist,” “woke” political culture, consistent with current repressive academic culture and “social justice” activism.
Those who might object are expected to keep their mouths shut.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign