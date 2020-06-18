No justice, no geese peace
There has been much debate about killing the geese at Crystal Lake Park. Both sides agree that about overpopulation. Both agree that excessive goose poop dampens park enjoyment.
Fact: Geese produce twice as much poop each day if they are fed bread. Wing deformity is a by-product, so they can’t fly. Don’t feed the geese.
Back on topic: To the Urbana Park District’s credit, they have implemented many humane strategies to control the population by oiling the eggs so they are infertile and hazing the geese by lasers and by border collie/trainer. These are methods supported by the U.S. Humane Society, and they work, but still there is overpopulation.
That is because geese do not have an address at Crystal Lake Park. Many geese build their nests on adjoining properties and come to the park for the water and the nice manicured stretches of grass.
The only way for the park to have fewer geese is for the overpopulation of the surrounding areas to be addressed as well.
That is what our newly-formed GeesePeace group can do. We want to mount an outreach program serving Crystal Lake Park and adjacent properties to addle the eggs so new goslings are not born.
This is the missing piece! GeesePeace is totally volunteer run and a free service found in communities throughout the U.S.
Its members are dedicated to the humane management of geese populations. Cooperation is the key. We ask the park district to give us a year. Don’t kill the geese!
VIKTORIA FORD
Urbana