The News-Gazette’s editorial board has once again dismissed the importance of the Equal Rights Amendment and insulted its supporters with its Feb. 4 editorial.
It characterized Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s filing of a federal lawsuit with Nevada and Virginia to force recognition of the ERA as an attempt to sow some “political hay” from an “ambitious political wannabe.”
It called out ERA supporters as “enthusiastic but credulous.” According to it, “a legal mountain is about to be made of a constitutional molehill.” Worse, however, is the editorial’s declaration that women are already seen as equal before the law via the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.
I am not an attorney, but many who are would disagree. The Supreme Court has interpreted the amendment differently when considering sex discrimination versus claims of racial or religious discrimination. Justice Antonin Scalia said, “Certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex. The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn’t.”
If the ERA is simply duplicative, one has to wonder about the reasons for opposition. Supporters are enthusiastic, and we are the majority. We are not credulous; we know that change is difficult. It took almost a century to pass the 19th Amendment giving women the vote. It has already been 97 years since the ERA was first proposed. We will use the courts, the legislature and the power of public opinion. If need be, we will start over. There can be no deadline on equality.
LAURA KELLER
Champaign