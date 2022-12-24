No more money in our politics
It is time to eliminate the money in politics. Stop the PACs, super-PACs, dark money, self-financing, etc. Terminate the incessant campaign commercials.
Instead, have the parties generate a position question list where the candidate answers those questions. The list would be published online and in newspapers. Also, the candidate may make a video in which they could explain why they should get your vote — without mentioning any opponent.
Campaigns would get limited money for the costs of campaign from the appropriate government agency. If they require more, they can have a bake sale.
For too long, money has been king in politics. If an entity donates to a campaign, I doubt they have your best interests in mind. Stop the money and our politicians may be beholden to the voter again.
DENNIS HELD
Champaign