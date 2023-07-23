No need for a new ‘mascot’
The Illinois Kingfishers? Really?
The definition of mascot is “a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization.”
The larger issue is that the University of Illinois does not need a “new” mascot. It never had an “old” mascot.
The use of Chief Illiniwek as a symbol is gone. That’s understood and the reasons, while still in debate for some, are no longer an issue.
The point is no mascot is needed. Perhaps something more ethereal and powerful. The Illinois Storm. The marketing and merchandise would be huge. “The Storm is coming. See the Lightning and feel the Thunder.” Not a mascot.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign