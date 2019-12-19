The Champaign County Board is considering a $47 million proposal to increase the number of beds at the Satellite Jail from 182 to 283, replacing nearly all beds currently in the downtown jail (which would be closed) and moving the sheriff’s office near the jail.
This proposal, originally made in 2015 at an estimated cost of $33 million, was dropped because the county couldn’t afford it.
So what has changed? Does the county have more money? No, there’s still a backlog of deferred facilities maintenance, essential information technology upgrades, etc., and not enough money.
Are more people in jail than in 2015? No, the average daily jail population decreased 32 percent from 249 in 2012 to 170 so far in 2019.
The Illinois Supreme Court will probably revise policies in 2020 to follow the principle of “innocent unless proven guilty” more closely, so fewer people will be jailed pending trial. This will likely result in a 20-25 percent further decrease, based on outcomes in other states.
Champaign County and our cities and community can do better for less money by limiting jail renovation to essentials and supporting creative, evidence-based programs that decrease jail population, help people and improve our communities: year-round homeless shelters for men, women and families that include services to help them become self-sufficient; a crisis/referral center and community-based treatment for people with mental health and substance use problems; transitional housing and services to help people re-entering the community from prison. We can do this — some of it has started.
DOROTHY VURA-WEIS
Urbana