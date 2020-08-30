No fear with God in your life
COVID-19 has caused a great amount of fear because of the fatalities in our world caused by this virus.
It has brought to the forefront peoples’ fear of death.
Many people are not coping very well during this difficult time in our nation.
I have encountered many people who are paralyzed with fear because of what they read and see on TV.
Many people are getting drunk, high, depressed, etc., because their fear is overwhelming them.
Romans 8:15: “For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, Abba! Father!”
Those who love Christ have that confidence in Him that raises them above fear. When I understand that Christ in his death gained a decisive victory over death and over sin, then I lose the fear of death. You do not have to fear death when you have God in your life.
BILL DENNY
Urbana