No question that abortion barbaric
Legalized abortion is the Holocaust of our generation. Millions of human lives have been sacrificed for convenience, embarrassment and sexual freedom, etc.
There are millions of post-abortion women who regret their abortions each day and deeply suffer. Many are literally forced into abortion by boyfriends, counselors and parents who are quite often more concerned with their own self-interests.
Woman and unborn children deserve better.
Texas recently passed a law restricting abortion. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker subsequently sent letters to Texas businesses inviting them to relocate to Illinois because abortion laws are more liberal here. He considers it a drawing card.
In Illinois, thousands of helpless unborn children are aborted each day — children “endowed by their creator with inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Readers should ask them themselves:
- Does human life have value or is it garbage?
- Should unborn children be loved or killed?
- Are we civilized or barbaric?
- Are we responsible or irresponsible?
- Is abortion a right or a wrong?
SUE MARTENSEN
Loda