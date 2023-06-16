No reactor in our backyard
I read University of Illinois Professor Emeritus Bruce Hannon’s piece detailing concerns about an experimental nuclear reactor at the Abbott Power plant in the Town Hall section.
Chills ran up and down my spine. I cannot tell you the number of red flags this “experiment” should be raising.
Aside from the obvious danger to the community and students, it is known how much power the UI wields over Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, as well as the county.
This is not to mention the potential dangers down stream of the Boneyard creek, whose proper name is the Saline Branch Ditch. It empties into the Salt Fork, which empties into the Vermilion River. Several years back, we saw firsthand the damage a hazardous spill (intentional discharge) could cause to the environment from this location.
That does not begin to address the airborne environmental issues. There should be a very large community uproar about this “novel experiment.”
Do not rely on your local government alone to stop this potential hazard. Should this be allowed in our backyards? Absolutely not.
BARNEY BRYSON
Urbana