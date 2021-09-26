There’s no reason not to get vaccine
I’ve lost four friends and acquaintances to COVID-19, all unvaccinated by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
I just can’t see the logic behind the reasons (excuses) not to get the shots.
I point out that we’ve all gotten vaccinations from when we were little on up. They all have helped tremendously to lead healthy lives.
Two vaccinations were seismic in the health of our country: smallpox and polio. When I was very young, I got the smallpox shot. (History shows that Gen. George Washington lost more men to smallpox than to the British.)
Later, everyone cheered when Dr. Jonas Salk’s vaccine defeated polio. We got the vaccine in the early 1960s. Two earth-shaking diseases, fatal and debilitating. I’m betting that a majority of kids, just like me, got all their childhood shots, such as diphtheria, measles, mumps, whooping cough and others.
What was the reason? The doctors said to get vaccinated. I’ll bet just about all of us got all the shots that were available.
It wasn’t political then, but why now? Someone said that even the vaccinated get COVID-19.
A very small amount do get it, but the vast majority aren’t hospitalized or die.
One excuse given to me was “I don’t trust the government.” Do you trust the government when you receive your Social Security check or when aid is given to farmers, or the oil-and-gas industry or tax relief to big corporations?
The pandemic is of the unvaccinated. They are dying. Get the shot.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher