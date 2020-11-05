No reason
to fear anything
Beware of the Russian bear! — the headline reads: The revived cold war in full flower.
We are encouraged to believe that all that can go wrong here, and abroad, is due to the Russian bear, according to The News-Gazette and like-minded propaganda outlets.
Yet all this with not a shred of firm evidence for it, just assertions to rev up the public, spreading fear and antagonism. Trust the CIA and our other so-called intelligence outlets? Accept their assertions, so wrong so many times? Disgusting and dangerous.
MORTON BRUSSEL
Urbana